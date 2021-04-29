Trump blasts Biden for ‘out of control’ border crisis, warns ‘it will destroy our country’

Former President Trump blasted President Biden on Thursday morning for excluding the border crisis from his address to a joint session of Congress the night before, during his most high-profile speech to the nation yet, on the eve of his 100th day in office.

"He didn’t discuss the border," the former president told "Mornings with Maria" during the exclusive interview when asked what "struck" him about Biden’s speech on Wednesday night.

Trump pointed out that "tens of thousands of people are pouring into our country" at "a level that has never been seen before." He noted that those "pouring into" the U.S. include criminals and that the Biden administration "is doing absolutely nothing" to stop them.

"It’s out of control," Trump told host Maria Bartiromo, warning that if the situation continues "it will destroy our country."

GOP BILL SEES 50% OF AMERICAN JOBS PLAN SPENDING GO TOWARD TRADITIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE

President Biden has scrapped a number of former President Trump’s immigration policies, which included the construction of the border wall and having asylum seekers remain in Mexico instead of staying in the U.S. while they wait for their cases to be heard.

The moves have led to a record surge in migrants, including unaccompanied minors, that has strained capacity at immigration facilities in recent weeks.

Trump noted that the border wall "would have been completed if I didn’t get sued by Congress and the Democrats every single moment."

Trump pointed out that "we built most of the wall, almost 500 miles of wall" and the Biden administration doesn't "want to finish it."

He also noted that the 'Remain in Mexico' policy was "a great thing," but the Biden administration "gave it up" and "now everyone is pouring into our country."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

Trump argued that the longer the migrant surge continues, the harder it will be to stop it.

"We had the best border than we ever had in history admitted by everybody and all they [the Biden administration] had to do was leave it," Trump said.

"All they had to do was leave it alone and now it’s a disaster," he added. "What a shame for our country."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.