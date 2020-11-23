Trump ally Blackstone CEO says Biden won, country should 'move on'

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, who donated to both President Trump and the Republican National Committee during the 2020 election, said Monday that he is "ready to help" President-elect Joe Biden and said the presidential election's outcome is "certain."

"I'm a fan of good process. In my comments three days after the election, I was trying to be a voice of reason and express why it's in the national interest to have all Americans believe the election is being resolved correctly," Schwarzman said in a statement shared with FOX Business. "But the outcome is very certain today, and the country should move on," he continued. "I supported President Trump and the strong economic path he built. Like many in the business community, I am ready to help President-elect Biden and his team as they confront the significant challenges of rebuilding our post-COVID economy."

Schwarzman's comments come as the Trump campaign appears to be using all possible legal options in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday granted the Trump campaign's request for an expedited review of a lower court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit over voting in Pennsylvania. Trump's legal team on Saturday formally requested a recount in Georgia — a day after the state certified the election for President-elect Joe Biden.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.

