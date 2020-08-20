Trump rips Biden over fracking, energy policy: 'Get used to no air conditioning'

President Trump ripped Joe Biden over his position on fracking and U.S. energy production on Thursday, warning supporters at an event in his rival’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania to “get used to no air conditioning” if the Democratic presidential nominee wins the White House.

Trump said Biden was “no friend of Pennsylvania” during a searing speech ahead of Biden’s appearance at the final night of the Democratic National Convention. The president claimed that Biden’s plan would eliminate fracking and cost the state of Pennsylvania tens of thousands of jobs.

“They want to take your power away,” Trump said. “You know what your power is? Your power is the billions of dollars you make when going deep into the earth and taking out what you have to take out, everything you want, from fracking.”

Trump pointed to Biden’s support of the Clean Power Act, an Obama administration-era plan that required states to meet requirements to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and referred to the policy as “horrible” and “unfair.”

“In Biden’s policy manifesto written with socialist Bernie Sanders, Biden pledges to quickly outlaw American oil,” Trump added. “He’s going to outlaw American oil. Coal, American coal, he’s going to outlaw it. Natural gas, which is really an amazing form of energy, clean, by mandating net zero carbon emissions from all homes and buildings within nine years and from all power plants by 2035.”

Biden’s plan for fracking has been a source of contention during the campaign. Earlier this week, the former vice president’s campaign asked Pennsylvania television stations to stop airing ads from a pro-Trump super PAC that claimed Biden wanted to eliminate fracking entirely at the cost of 600,000 jobs within the state, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Biden has not called for a complete elimination of fracking. His campaign seeks to halt the issuing of new oil and gas permits on federal land, but would not impact existing permits or fracking conducted on private or state-owned land.

In further remarks at the campaign stop in Scranton, Trump said Biden wants to “eliminate power plants across America.”

Biden is set to accept his party's nomination in a speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

