Trump announces higher tariff rates for more countries in letters published on social media

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced higher tariff rates on six countries in a flurry of social media posts.

The latest round of Trump's trade announcements included Libya, Iraq, Algeria, Moldova, Brunei and the Philippines.

The Philippines was charged the lowest tariff rate of 20%. Brunei and Moldova were each hit with rates of 25%, while Trump imposed rates of 30% on Algeria, Iraq and Libya.

Trump posted images of the letters to each country regarding the new tariff rates on his Truth Social platform. The tariffs would start Aug. 1.

The announcements come after Trump recently said that if 14 countries do not strike a trade deal with the U.S. by the beginning of next month, they will revert to levels set in April.

In April, Trump announced a "reciprocal" tariff policy under which U.S. tariffs on goods imported from foreign countries would be based on the size of America's bilateral trade deficit with those countries.

