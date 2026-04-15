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Trump administration taps automakers to boost weapons production in WWII-style push

Senior defense officials discussed producing munitions and war materials with top executives from several companies

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The Trump administration is turning to automakers and U.S. manufacturers to ramp up weapons production in a World War II-style push, a Pentagon official confirmed to FOX Business.

"The Department of War is committed to rapidly expanding the defense industrial base by leveraging all available commercial solutions and technologies to ensure our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage," a Pentagon Official told FOX Business.

"The Department is aggressively pursuing and integrating the best of American innovation, wherever it resides, to deliver production at scale and drive resiliency across supply chains," the official added.

Senior defense officials have discussed producing weapons and other military supplies with top executives from several companies, including General Motors and Ford Motor, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the discussions.

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President Donald Trump walks toward reporters before answering questions prior to boarding Air Force One on April 10, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The outlet reported that the Pentagon is considering having the companies use their personnel and factory capacity to ramp up production of munitions and other war materials as conflicts in Ukraine and Iran continue.

GE Aerospace and vehicle and machinery maker Oshkosh also reportedly held talks with defense officials, according to The Journal.

The discussions began prior to the conflict in Iran more than a month ago, officials told the outlet.

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The Pentagon is exploring ways to expand weapons production by leveraging American manufacturers, officials said. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The talks come as the military seeks to increase production of munitions and tactical hardware, including missiles and counter-drone technology, the report said.

Defense officials said accelerating weapons production is being treated as a matter of national security, according to the report.

Officials also asked companies to identify barriers to taking on additional defense work, including contracting requirements and challenges with the bidding process.

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The Pentagon is seeking to expand weapons production by tapping U.S. automakers and manufacturers, officials said. (Reuters/Al Drago/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The Pentagon’s recent budget request of $1.5 trillion includes funding for munitions and drone manufacturing.

FOX Business has reached out to General Motors, Oshkosh and GE Aerospace for comment. Ford Motor declined to comment.