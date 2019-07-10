Trump administration 'optimistic' USMCA will pass on bipartisan basis by fall

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks on Wednesday in hopes of garnering more support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Marc Short, chief of staff to Pence, said he’s “optimistic” it will come to the floor for a vote this fall.

“We think that it has the votes,” Short told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “The reality is that there are 31 congressional Democrats residing in districts that Donald Trump won in 2016. But more importantly, those are districts that create an enormous number of manufacturing jobs in the auto industry or agriculture jobs because we’ve now provided ... additional access to dairy farms in Wisconsin, in Minnesota. And so we think the votes are there on a bipartisan basis to pass it, but there still needs to be, I think, some additional work with [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi because she holds the keys about when she gets to bring it to the floor for a vote.”

Short said U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has had “very good” conversations with Pelosi and has “earned a lot of trust with congressional Democrats.”

House Democrats are seeking tougher enforcement mechanisms related to the USMCA’s rules for labor and the environment.

USMCA calls for a larger portion of autos to be made in the U.S. with higher wages for auto workers.

Mexico, last month, became the first country to ratify the trade deal.

Trump, in May, removed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico.