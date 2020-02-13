After Trump-Cuomo meeting, White House calls relationship with New York 'difficult'

The Trump administration on Thursday said its relationship with New York has been made “difficult” following a meeting between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Trump over the state’s ban from the government’s Global Entry and Trusted Traveler Programs.

In a statement issued after Cuomo had left the White House, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf – who was present for the meeting – called it “productive.”

“The relationship between New York State and the federal government is very important but has been made difficult by the unilateral actions of New York State regarding the sharing of critical security information with DHS,” Wolf said. “New York is the only state that restricts [Customs and Border Patrol] access to their data across the board – for law enforcement, customs, trade and travel facilitation purposes. Despite that, we will continue discussions with the State of New York to find a mutually agreeable solution.”

The Trump administration blocked New Yorkers from enrolling in U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Global Entry and Trusted Traveler Programs after the state prohibited CBP from accessing information maintained by the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

Cuomo has alleged the decision was linked to the state’s plan to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

The Trusted Traveler Programs allow expedited clearance for pre-approved travelers.

Prior to the meeting, Trump said on Twitter that Cuomo needed to understand that national security takes priority over politics. He also chided the state to cease unnecessary “lawsuits” and “harassment” while criticizing its high tax rates.

Cuomo had said the Trump administration’s decision was “politically motivated retaliation meant to punish” the state.

Cuomo proposed a compromise whereby the state would allow access to DMV records, but only for those applying to the travel programs.

New York has sued the federal government over the ban.

New York residents who are currently enrolled in Trusted Traveler Programs will be allowed to maintain their memberships until they expire – but memberships cannot be renewed nor can new applicants receive them.

