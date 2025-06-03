Trump admin seeks countries' best offers ahead of tariff deadline

President Donald Trump's administration is asking nations across the globe to submit their best trade deal offers by Wednesday as the president's tariff deadline nears, according to a new report from Reuters.

Top Trump officials reportedly drafted a letter to major trading partners this week detailing the request. The Trump administration has imposed a five-week deadline on negotiations before major tariffs kick in once again.

In the draft, the U.S. is asking countries to list their best proposals in a number of key areas, including tariff and quota offers for the purchase of U.S. industrial and agricultural products and plans to remedy any non-tariff barriers.

Other requested items reportedly include any commitments on digital trade and economic security, along with country-specific commitments, according to the letter.

The U.S. will evaluate the responses within days and offer "a possible landing zone" that could include a reciprocal tariff rate, according to the letter.

It remains unclear which countries have received the letter, though the major countries the U.S. has been focusing on for negotiations include the European Union, Japan, Vietnam, India and some others.

"Productive negotiations with many key trading partners continue at a rapid pace. It is in all parties’ interest to take stock of progress and assess any next steps," a U.S. Trade Representative official told Reuters when asked about the negotiations.

The letter comes as Trump's authority to impose tariffs faces challenges in federal court.

Trump said Sunday if the courts rule against the administration's sweeping tariffs, it would mean the "economic ruination" of the country.

The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) ruled unanimously on Wednesday to block the use of an emergency law to enact punishing import taxes.

Members of the three-judge panel, who were appointed by Trump, former President Barack Obama and former President Ronald Reagan, said Trump has overstepped and does not have "unbounded authority" to impose the tariffs.

