Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump
Published

Trump admin seeks countries' best offers ahead of tariff deadline

5-week clock ticks as US urges major trading partners to submit tariff, quota and digital trade proposals

close
Alexandra Fine, CEO of Dame, told FOX Business that the company added the charge the way they did because they wanted to be transparent with customers. video

Dame CEO says 'Trump tariff surcharge' wasn't political

Alexandra Fine, CEO of Dame, told FOX Business that the company added the charge the way they did because they wanted to be transparent with customers.

President Donald Trump's administration is asking nations across the globe to submit their best trade deal offers by Wednesday as the president's tariff deadline nears, according to a new report from Reuters.

Top Trump officials reportedly drafted a letter to major trading partners this week detailing the request. The Trump administration has imposed a five-week deadline on negotiations before major tariffs kick in once again.

In the draft, the U.S. is asking countries to list their best proposals in a number of key areas, including tariff and quota offers for the purchase of U.S. industrial and agricultural products and plans to remedy any non-tariff barriers.

Other requested items reportedly include any commitments on digital trade and economic security, along with country-specific commitments, according to the letter.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS 5 TRUMP TARIFF EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Trump in front of an American Steel banner

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at US Steel - Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on May 30, 2025.

The U.S. will evaluate the responses within days and offer "a possible landing zone" that could include a reciprocal tariff rate, according to the letter.

It remains unclear which countries have received the letter, though the major countries the U.S. has been focusing on for negotiations include the European Union, Japan, Vietnam, India and some others.

TRUMP DENOUNCES COURT’S 'POLITICAL' TARIFF DECISION, CALLS ON SUPREME COURT TO ACT QUICKLY

Trump tariff

President Donald Trump's major tariffs against countries across the globe are set to kick in once again in just five weeks, speeding negotiations. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Productive negotiations with many key trading partners continue at a rapid pace. It is in all parties’ interest to take stock of progress and assess any next steps," a U.S. Trade Representative official told Reuters when asked about the negotiations.

 The letter comes as Trump's authority to impose tariffs faces challenges in federal court.

Trump said Sunday if the courts rule against the administration's sweeping tariffs, it would mean the "economic ruination" of the country.

Trump

President Donald Trump makes a fist as he disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) ruled unanimously on Wednesday to block the use of an emergency law to enact punishing import taxes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Members of the three-judge panel, who were appointed by Trump, former President Barack Obama and former President Ronald Reagan, said Trump has overstepped and does not have "unbounded authority" to impose the tariffs.

Reuters contributed to this report.