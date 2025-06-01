Trump warns court ruling against tariffs could lead to 'economic ruination' of US

President Donald Trump on Sunday said if the courts rule against the administration's sweeping tariffs, it would mean the "economic ruination" of the country.

The post comes after the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) ruled unanimously on Wednesday to block the use of an emergency law to enact punishing import taxes.

Members of the three-judge panel, who were appointed by Trump, former President Barack Obama and former President Ronald Reagan, said Trump has overstepped and does not have "unbounded authority" to impose the tariffs.

"If the Courts somehow rule against us on Tariffs, which is not expected, that would allow other Countries to hold our Nation hostage with their anti-American Tariffs that they would use against us," Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday afternoon. "This would mean the Economic ruination of the United States of America!"

Trump administration lawyers have until 5 p.m. Monday to file their response.

Following the court decision, a federal appeals court on Thursday ruled in favor of the Trump administration, delaying a lower court's ruling blocking the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to enact a 10% baseline tariff and "reciprocal tariffs."

The reciprocal taxes, announced by the White House on April 2, were being used by the Trump administration as a negotiating tactic with other countries prior to the court battles.

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit gave the plaintiffs until Thursday to file a response, and the Trump administration until June 9.

