Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Donald Trump
Published

Trump admin seeks to put 443 federal properties, including FBI and DOJ headquarters, up for sale

The potential sale of the properties comes as the Trump administration seeks to downsize the scope of the federal government

close
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., responds to several Democrats planning to boycott President Donald Trump's address to Congress on 'The Bottom Line.' video

There is 'nothing wrong' with Trump's reciprocal tariffs, Oklahoma senator says

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., responds to several Democrats planning to boycott President Donald Trump's address to Congress on 'The Bottom Line.'

The Trump administration on Tuesday identified 443 federal properties that will possibly be put up for sale, including the headquarters of the FBI and Labor and Justice departments, as the president continues to downsize the federal government. 

The General Services Administration posted the "non-core" properties, which are located in 47 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, totaling some 80 million square feet, Bloomberg reported. 

WASHINGTON DC GETS ‘TRUMP BUMP’ IN LUXURY HOME MARKET

Department of Energy headquarters

The Department of Energy headquarters is seen behind the sign marking the location of the building in Washington, D.C. The building is on a list of federal properties potentially for sale.  (J. David Ake/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal," the GSA states on its website. "Selling ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces. Disposing of these assets helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions."

The agency said a sale could potentially save more than $430 million in annual operating costs.

Among the list of properties are the Washington headquarters for the departments of Energy, Agriculture, the American Red Cross building and the Office of Personnel Management.

HOMEBUILDERS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT NEW TARIFFS AND EFFECT ON MATERIAL COSTS

President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2025. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GSA even lists its own headquarters for sale. 

It also includes major office buildings in Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland and Los Angeles.

The move to sell the properties appears related to President Donald Trump's effort to downsize the scale of the federal government. 

Since 2015, the government has sold more than 1,000 properties, Bloomberg reported. In December, the Biden administration proposed selling eight federal buildings. 

close
The Connor Group founder and managing partner discusses what needs to happen to unleash the housing market and the impact of regulations on rebuilding California following the wildfires. video

Real estate expert says the housing crisis can be solved

The Connor Group founder and managing partner discusses what needs to happen to unleash the housing market and the impact of regulations on rebuilding California following the wildfires.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It’s unclear how soon sales could happen, according to the news outlet. Federal law dictates that excess property be offered to other federal agencies, state and local governments, homeless shelters and other nonprofits before they can be privately sold. 