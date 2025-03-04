Trump admin seeks to put 443 federal properties, including FBI and DOJ headquarters, up for sale

The Trump administration on Tuesday identified 443 federal properties that will possibly be put up for sale, including the headquarters of the FBI and Labor and Justice departments, as the president continues to downsize the federal government.

The General Services Administration posted the "non-core" properties, which are located in 47 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, totaling some 80 million square feet, Bloomberg reported.

"We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal," the GSA states on its website. "Selling ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal spaces. Disposing of these assets helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions."

The agency said a sale could potentially save more than $430 million in annual operating costs.

Among the list of properties are the Washington headquarters for the departments of Energy, Agriculture, the American Red Cross building and the Office of Personnel Management.

GSA even lists its own headquarters for sale.

It also includes major office buildings in Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland and Los Angeles.

The move to sell the properties appears related to President Donald Trump's effort to downsize the scale of the federal government.

Since 2015, the government has sold more than 1,000 properties, Bloomberg reported. In December, the Biden administration proposed selling eight federal buildings.

It’s unclear how soon sales could happen, according to the news outlet. Federal law dictates that excess property be offered to other federal agencies, state and local governments, homeless shelters and other nonprofits before they can be privately sold.