Trump admin pauses $2.1B for Chicago infrastructure projects over 'race-based contracting' concern

The Trump administration is pausing $2.1 billion in Chicago infrastructure projects to make sure that "funding is not flowing via race-based contracting," the director of the Office of Management and Budget announced Friday.

"$2.1 billion in Chicago infrastructure projects – specifically the Red Line Extension and the Red and Purple Modernization Project – have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting," Russell Vought wrote on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.