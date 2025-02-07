Expand / Collapse search
Transportation
Trump admin hits brakes on $5B electric vehicle charging station program

The funds were included in a measure signed by then-President Joe Biden in 2021

The Federal Highway Administration pumped the brakes on a program to dole out funds to states for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The move regarding the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program comes less than a month into President Donald Trump's second term in office.

In a letter to state Department of Transportation directors dated Feb. 6., Emily Biondi, associate administrator for the Office of Planning, Environment and Realty, discussed the move.

LOS ANGELES FIRE CLEANUP COMPLICATED BY ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ NUMBER OF EVS WITH COMBUSTIBLE LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: Electric vehicle charging station

The Federal Highway Administration is pumping the brakes on a program to dole out funds to states for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images | Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

"The new leadership of the Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) has decided to review the policies underlying the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program. Accordingly, the current NEVI Formula Program Guidance dated June 11, 2024, and all prior versions of this guidance are rescinded," Biondi noted.

"As result of the rescission of the NEVI Formula Program Guidance, FHWA is also immediately suspending the approval of all State Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment plans for all fiscal years. Therefore, effective immediately, no new obligations may occur under the NEVI Formula Program until the updated final NEVI Formula Program Guidance is issued and new State plans are submitted and approved," the letter indicated.

AUTOMAKERS THAT PUSHED BACK EV GOALS AND PLANS IN 2024

Presidents Trump and Biden

Then-President-elect Donald Trump and then-President Joe Biden attend Trump's inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

The $5 billion program was included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which then-President Joe Biden signed in 2021.

"Instructions for the submission of new State plans for all fiscal years will be included in the updated final NEVI Formula Program Guidance. Since FHWA is suspending the existing State plans, States will be held harmless for not implementing their existing plans. Until new guidance is issued, reimbursement of existing obligations will be allowed in order to not disrupt current financial commitments," Biondi's letter notes.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES ARE ‘DIRECT WEALTH TRANSFER’ FROM OWNERS OF GAS-POWERED VEHICLES TO EV OWNERS, EXPERTS SAY

Fox News Digital reached out to request comment from the Federal Highway Administration on Friday.