Trump admin ending taxpayer support for illegal immigrants in postsecondary education

The Department of Education (DOE) announced on Thursday that illegal immigrants will no longer receive taxpayer-funded benefits for postsecondary education programs.

The department said it rescinded a Clinton-era "Dear Colleague" letter that had allowed non-qualified illegal immigrants to access federal public benefits.

The move was made after an interpretive rule was issued to ensure that postsecondary education programs comply with the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA), also known as the 1996 welfare reform law.

The Clinton-era letter "erroneously exempted" certain postsecondary education programs from PRWORA, allowing the DOE to mischaracterize the law "by creating artificial distinctions" between federal benefit programs based upon the method of assistance, the DOE said.

Congress, however, made no such distinction in the federal law, the department noted.

The policy change restricts benefits for career, technical and adult education programs to eligible individuals legally present in the U.S.

"Postsecondary education programs funded by the federal government should benefit American citizens, not illegal aliens," said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. "Under President Trump's leadership, hardworking American taxpayers will no longer foot the bill for illegal aliens to participate in our career, technical, or adult education programs or activities."

"The Department will ensure that taxpayer funds are reserved for citizens and individuals who have entered our country through legal means who meet federal eligibility criteria," McMahon continued.

The DOE said enforcement of the new policy would begin Aug. 9.