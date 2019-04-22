Trish Regan: The left is trying to make our country ungovernable

Tonight the Democrats are moving the goal posts again, demanding virtually all of President Trump’s financial records.

How will that get them to collusion? What do they think, that his financial statements somehow will prove collusion when Mueller couldn’t?

For goodness sakes, this is getting embarrassing for our country.

President Trump is now saying forget it. In fact, he’s suing House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings to stop the subpoena and his legal team says they will not provide the documents because it is quote “harassment.”

I spent Easter weekend reading every page of the Mueller report and I can tell you the Russians never got close to Trump and his campaign. But, according to the report, they tried to and for legitimate reasons. The Russians had zero connections to Trump or his infrastructure and they wanted one, in order to partner with the U.S. on some terrorism and trade related issues. (They had Hillary connections already.)

So think about it. We wasted two years thanks to nothing. Nothing but politics.

And the president and his legal team are positively right to say enough. We gave you plenty of runway but it’s gone too far.

Because it has.

How the heck are you supposed to be running a country when you’ve got the feds breathing down your back — and your staff’s back — for a bunch of things that never happened?

These networks like CNN and MSNBC and others that covered the collusion issue as though it were fact should be ashamed of themselves. They, like the Democratic Party, were never interested in truth. Only the destruction of a president.

I will promise you this: I have only the truth to report and I care only for truth.

Which is why I want to move on from all of this and if the Dems were actually talented, they would do the same.

But how can they talk about improving the economy when the economy is doing the best it has in years?! And how can they talk about solving the immigration crisis when they refuse money to house detainees at the border?

The country is getting more broken but, that’s not because of the President; it’s because the Democratic Party and the media hate him, detest him, in a way that is not normal.

Get over it, guys. We’ve got work to do!