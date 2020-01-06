Expand / Collapse search
Trish Regan: Democrats prioritizing their interests before the American people's

United States should be united amid Iran conflict, Regan says

By FOXBusiness
Trish Regan: Democrats’ new Trump accusation is ‘war crimes’

FOX Business’ Trish Regan discusses how Democrats and the liberal media are reacting to U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran.

The Democrats are making their political alliances known, loud and clear.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s latest move—kowtowing to a radical left squad led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., both of whom say President Trump is guilty of war crimes—speaks volumes.

Pelosi is now attempting to curtail Trump’s executive war powers in a display of pure partisan politics, the likes of which I don’t believe our country has ever quite seen.

This ought to make you sick to your stomach, and more than ever, it showcases the willingness of a political party to put its own interests front and center.

Let’s not forget what has transpired. We took out a terrorist who killed hundreds of Americans and who was threatening our U.S. embassy personnel in Baghdad. Iran has attacked oil fields and shot down a US drone—all while we stood by. Threatening our embassy, however? That was one step too far, and Trump responded by killing the mastermind, and his associates, responsible.

This is a man who was estimated to have killed 600 Americans, and yet, the mainstream media responds by referring to Qassem Soleimani as “revered” and an “inspirational leader?”

Meanwhile, Iranians, including Soleimani’s daughter, are pounding their chests insisting that the worst is yet to come for America.

And, somehow, the Democrats think Trump is guilty of war crimes? Should we not have defended our embassy and our people?

There need not be war, just eradication of the horrific Iranian oppressors starving their people in the name of religion. They're the ones that need to go, and, judging by what the president is capable of, they will.

It’s important at times like this that the U.S. be united.

If you want to have a substantive conversation about how to handle Iran at this critical moment, that's fine. Let's discuss this. But do not, for the sake of your own political power, make excuses for a regime that wants to kill Americans.

