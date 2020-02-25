Varney: Bernie Sanders will ruin the economy

The Democratic debate in South Carolina will be “attack night” and Bernie Sanders will be the number one target, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“Everyone will be attacking him and they have a lot to go at. Bernie has just repeated his praise for Fidel Castro. Oh, he taught people to read and write, so he’s one good communist. Here’s the attack line, Castro seized private property and drove out much of Cuba’s middle class,” Varney said.

SANDERS DOUBLES DOWN ON CASTRO COMMENTS DURING CAMPAIGN EVENT

This is what Sanders wants to do in the U.S., Varney argued, questioning whether the country is ready for that. Sanders has also issued a new plan for funding his government giveaways. The plan includes suing the fossil fuel industry, which Sanders thinks will bring in over $3 trillion, according to Varney.

“Here’s an attack line, is American ready for $10 a gallon gas? Because if you’re going to take trillions off the oil business, you are going to pay a lot more at the pump,” Varney said.

DEMOCRATS UNLOAD ON BERNIE SANDERS IN LIKELY DEBATE PREVIEW

Sanders also plans to kill fracking—which produces the cheap natural gas to heat our homes, he added. The question to ask Sanders, according to Varney, is whether he wants Americans to freeze in their homes throughout the winter while they wait for the renewable energy they had been promised.

“Bernie will impose a tax on all financial trades. That would really hurt mutual funds. Attack line: why are you hurting the 100 million Americans with a 401(k) or an IRA? That’s our pension money,” Varney said.

There is a lot about Bernie Sanders his fellow Democratic can attack, Varney argued. The party is scared to death that Sanders is taking a lead in the primaries, he added. Sanders’s singular achievement is turning the Democratic Party into a socialist party, he suggested.

“After a lifetime in politics, he has produced very little legislation, but what he has done is move his party to the far left. He has ruined his party and he’ll ruin the economy. Have at it Democrats, you only have your party and your country to lose,” Varney concluded.

