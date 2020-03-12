Trish Regan: Leadership matters in times of crisis

This is a serious time. This is a challenging time. As such, the Democrats and members of the liberal media need to recognize that this is not the time for political attacks and finger-pointing. This is the time to come together.

We must do everything we can, as a nation, to make sure people stay calm, stay healthy, limit their interaction with others and lock down our points of entry. The president made a bold move in shutting our borders to the European Union for 30 days. It had to be done. Leadership matters in times like this.

Just look at the statistics coming out of Italy, where they refused to take the issue seriously. In just the past 24 hours, the country has seen 2,651 new cases and 189 new deaths.

And, although the country is on lockdown, people can get around it, and, as such, the Italians can still travel throughout the European Union, meaning Europe is, most definitely, facing a very high risk.

We can’t allow the risk here.

And yet, former vice president Joe Biden and his supporters are sharpening their knives, attempting to argue this is a nationalistic move? Hey Joe, if there ever was a time everyone should be putting America first, it’s now.

In one of the most callous, horrendous examples of raw partisanship, Biden is misinforming Americans, suggesting these travel restrictions are based on "favoritism."

Really? Just like it was xenophobic to block China? Look, Trump blocked Europe, Joe. Europe. You can't tell me this was racist. So, now what? It’s favoritism? Suddenly, he doesn’t like Europe, but, what? He likes Canadians and Argentines?

It’s a pathetic and disgusting argument that’s being echoed across liberal media platforms.

Newsflash for the mainstream media that wants to pretend that a travel ban is irrelevant: The goal is containment. Yes. The virus is here, but you want it to stop spreading. As such, you really think it’s fine to keep inviting the Italians here?

Use common sense, or, given that the left has so little of that, maybe consult the Journal of Science which found "the travel ban in Wuhan led to a 77 percent reduction in cases imported from China to the rest of the world in early February, compared with no travel ban."

It’s exactly what Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been saying.

He said: "We prevented travel from China to the United States. If we had not done that, we would have had many, many more cases right here that we would have to be dealing with."

Meanwhile, if locking down a country or a community doesn’t work, then why is the local and state government in New York willing to have the national guard in New Rochelle, where the rate of new cases of the virus has thankfully slowed since locking down the city? New cases went up by 10 percent compared to around 50 percent the day before.

And why was California Gov. Gavin Newsom so reluctant to allow the ship with 3,000 people potentially exposed to coronavirus to dock in his ports?

And why is the New York governor prohibiting all gatherings over 500 people (frankly, I’d have made it much smaller) and shutting down Broadway?

Because they're trying to limit contamination risks.

China limited the growth of its virus because it locked down the city of Wuhan. Italy is attempting to lock down its nation. And, guess what? Any person in their right mind should want to lock down our borders. Indeed, the president should consider more drastic moves, including not allowing Europeans to travel through the UK to come here.

And, should the pandemic become uncontrollable in Canada or Latin America, he will be faced, again, with similar issues.

Every country must pull out the stops to do everything it can to prevent the spread of the virus.

