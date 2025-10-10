Traders see a cloudy outlook as government shutdown expected to drag on for weeks
Kalshi and Polymarket traders wager millions on shutdown duration as negotiations stall
Traders on prediction markets are betting the federal government shutdown will stretch beyond three weeks, with lawmakers still deadlocked on a funding plan and the Senate not scheduled to vote again until next Tuesday.
Traders on Kalshi give a 56% chance that the government shutdown will last just over 28 days. The trading volume, or the total dollar amount wagered on this market, sits just north of $5.5 million.
About 71% of traders expect the government shutdown to last more than 20 days, while roughly 45% believe it will extend beyond 30 days.
HOPES DIM IN PREDICTION MARKETS AS TRADERS BET GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN WILL DRAG ON FOR WEEKS
Meanwhile, 96% of traders on Polymarket expect the shutdown to last a little over two weeks, with about $2.2 million wagered on the market.
TRUMP SAYS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LAYOFFS ARE 'UP TO' DEMS AS STANDOFF CONTINUES
The federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET on Oct. 7, forcing agencies to send home workers in roles not considered essential.
Furloughs are usually short-lived: when Congress resolves a shutdown, federal workers typically return and are paid retroactively. In the past, such standoffs have amounted to political theater more than an economic crisis.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
But this time, President Donald Trump has warned that some of the furloughed government employees might not be called back to work, turning a familiar showdown into a potential threat to the fragile job market.