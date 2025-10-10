Traders see a cloudy outlook as government shutdown expected to drag on for weeks

Traders on prediction markets are betting the federal government shutdown will stretch beyond three weeks, with lawmakers still deadlocked on a funding plan and the Senate not scheduled to vote again until next Tuesday.

Traders on Kalshi give a 56% chance that the government shutdown will last just over 28 days. The trading volume, or the total dollar amount wagered on this market, sits just north of $5.5 million.

About 71% of traders expect the government shutdown to last more than 20 days, while roughly 45% believe it will extend beyond 30 days.

Meanwhile, 96% of traders on Polymarket expect the shutdown to last a little over two weeks, with about $2.2 million wagered on the market.

The federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET on Oct. 7, forcing agencies to send home workers in roles not considered essential.

Furloughs are usually short-lived: when Congress resolves a shutdown, federal workers typically return and are paid retroactively. In the past, such standoffs have amounted to political theater more than an economic crisis.

