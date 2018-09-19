Trade talks with Canada to resume

Canada’s foreign minister will be back in Washington on Wednesday to resume talks aimed at reaching an agreement on a new trade deal with the U.S. to replace NAFTA.

Chrystia Freeland will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as a U.S.-imposed deadline of Oct. 1 looms.

It will be the first meeting between the two officials in eight days.

Lower-level officials have reportedly been negotiating in recent days.

American business and political leaders are increasing the pressure on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to agree on a deal to renew NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) and drop his insistence that no deal is better than a bad deal, according to Reuters.

The two sides are said to be far apart in some areas and Trudeau says his Liberal government will walk away, if necessary.

U.S. negotiators are pressing for more access to Canada's protected dairy market.

U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., issued a statement Tuesday citing “a growing frustration with many in Congress” over Canadian negotiating tactics and suggested Canada could be left out of NAFTA.

Last month, President Trump announced a side deal with Mexico and made clear he was prepared to exclude Canada, if necessary.

The United States takes 75 percent of Canada's goods exports and Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on autos.