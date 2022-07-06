Top conservative advocacy group expands ad blitz on inflation, gas prices, opposing Biden’s push to spend more

EXCLUSIVE: With inflation at record levels and the national average cost of unleaded gasoline hovering near $5 per gallon, a leading conservative advocacy group that backs Republican causes is expanding a summer campaign spotlighting skyrocketing gas prices and soaring inflation.

The new ads by the American Action Network (AAN), shared first with Fox News on Thursday, will run in the districts of eight House Democrats.

Some of the spots by AAN, which were shared first with FOX Business on Thursday, will urge lawmakers to stop the continued push by President Biden and the Democratic leaders in Congress and to pass a new slimmed-down but still very large government spending plan. Republicans for nearly a year have blamed the worst inflation in decades on the massive coronavirus pandemic spending package passed last year by the Democratic congressional majorities and signed into law by the president. Other ads will urge Congress to expand domestic energy production to address fuel prices.

AAN says it will spend $4.3 million to run their new advocacy spots in eight congressional districts controlled by House Democrats. The new ad blitz is an expansion of the $4 million campaign the group launched last month, bringing AAN’s summer spending to nearly $9 million.

AAN — which is the nonprofit sister organization to the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), which is the top super PAC backing House Republicans and is aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — spent over $20 million last year to oppose the spending push by Biden and congressional Democrats.

MAJOR CONSERVATIVE GROUP LAUNCHES AD CAMPAIGN ON INFLATION AND GAS PRICES

"Families are struggling to get by, gas and groceries are at record highs, and yet Joe Biden and his liberal allies in Congress are doubling down on the same reckless policies that left the economy in shambles to begin with," AAN president Dan Conston said in a statement to Fox News. "Congress needs an about-face quickly before Biden’s harmful policies make life even more expensive for working Americans."

The narrator in the ad running in the congressional district of Democratic Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada (NV-01) argues that "Titus and Biden are still opposing more American energy production" before urging viewers to "call Dina Titus. Tell her to vote to unleash American made oil and gas."

POWELL PLEDGES THE FED IS ‘ACUTELY FOCUSED’ ON TACKING INFLATION

And the narrator in the spot running in the congressional district of Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia (VA-02) urges viewers to Luria "to pay attention to us and stop Biden’s reckless spending."

AAN’s ads will also run in the districts of Democratic Reps. Katie Porter of California (CA-45), Jared Golden of Maine (ME-02), Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania (PA-08), Diana DeGette of Colorado (CO-01), Mike Levin of California (CA-49), and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas (TX-15).

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

While congressional Republicans and allied groups continue to blame Democrats for surging gas prices, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee keeps pointing fingers back at House Republicans.

"The Democratic Party is the only party in Washington fighting to solve problems and bring meaningful change to people’s lives. Democrats’ priority is lowering costs for working families, while Republicans’ priority is to win power by playing politics and siding with wealthy corporations," DCCC spokesperson Chris Taylor told Fox News recently.