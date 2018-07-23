Time for Trump to hold intelligence hacks accountable: Kennedy

Senator Rand Paul and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders are building the case for the president to revoke the security clearances of intel hacks John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper and Andrew McCabe, who've created a cabal of negativity aimed at destroying the president.

Continue Reading Below

These high-ranking, powerful former spies are distilling their combined knowledge into a toxic shot of bathtub hooch dressed up as "opinion" to nab the nation's top scalp. They all make high-minded claims of being dispassionate and objective, but when years of info and identity theft are emulsified into a paste of passionate subjectivity, someone has to call BS.

Comey claims he doesn't have security clearance and was "read out" when he was fired as FBI director, but that's not the same as losing one's clearance. That's like saying, "I'm not a millionaire because I don't have a red Ferrari." No James, but you're still on a highway to hell.

Known liar and proven perjurer James Clapper went whining to CNN about potentially losing his secret peepers. He said: “This is just a very, very petty thing to do. The security clearance has nothing to do with how I or any of us feel about the president."

Except for the part where it does because snappy Clapper can't separate his fee-fees from objective fact, and clearly no longer holds an agnostic political view. Therefore, he shouldn't have access to sensitive information he'll distort. He and his cohorts abandoned the truth long ago, perhaps because America didn't elect a puppet with a gaping handhole who was ready to be violated and controlled by a few bad men whose blind lust for power tainted their agencies.

Advertisement

Adam Schiff, no stranger to partisanship and convenient hysteria, tweeted:

"Politicizing security clearances to retaliate against former national security officials would set a terrible new precedent. An enemies list is ugly, undemocratic and un-American."

So is using dubiously gathered intelligence to mortally wound an enemies list of one, and when it appears our top intel agencies and stewards have compromised themselves and the country to force an outcome, accountability is absolutely in order. Next stop: Reigning in the surveillance state to make it far more difficult to abuse power to retain it.