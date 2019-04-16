Tiger Woods to earn Medal of Freedom after Masters win, joins star-studded list of athletes

Golfer Tiger Woods will join a long line of decorated athletes when he receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump.

Trump announced his intention to honor Woods with the prestigious award on Twitter. The tweet came just one day after Woods won the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, marking his fifth overall Masters victory and his 15th career major championship. The president did not say exactly when Woods would receive the award.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump wrote.

Woods’ win at Augusta marked his first major tournament win in more than a decade. Long considered golf’s most dominant player, the 43-year-old Woods has struggled in recent years amid a series of injuries and personal scandals, including a high-profile divorce and a DUI arrest.

Trump tweeted throughout this year’s Masters Tournament and congratulated Woods shortly after his win.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States’ highest civilian honor. The award recognizes people who have made significant contributions to national interests, world peace and public or private endeavors.

FOX Business breaks down other athletes who have won the award below.

Babe Ruth, MLB legend, 2018

Babe Ruth, MLB legend, 2018 - US President Donald Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to baseball legend Babe Ruth, his grandson Thomas Stevens accepting, at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 16, 2018.

Vin Scully, legendary sports broadcaster, 2016

Vin Scully, legendary sports broadcaster, 2016 - President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vin Scully, Dodgers legendary sportscaster.

Michael Jordan, NBA legend, 2016

Michael Jordan, NBA legend, 2016 - President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Michael Jordan, retired pro basketball player, businessman, and principal owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets.

Yogi Berra, MLB legend, 2015

Yogi Berra, MLB legend, 2015 - Larry Berra, son of baseball legend Yogi Berra, receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of his father from U.S. President Barack Obama during an East Room ceremony November 24, 2015 at the White House.

Pat Summit, legendary women's college basketball coach, 2012

Pat Summit, legendary women's college basketball coach, 2012 - President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Pat Summit, the all-time winningest coach in NCAA basketball history during the prestigious ceremony that is known as the highest civilian honor bestowed by the President.

Billie Jean King, tennis star and gender equality activist, 2009

Billie Jean King, tennis star and gender equality activist, 2009 - U.S. President Barack Obama embraces tennis champion Billie Jean King after presenting her with the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009 in Washington, DC.

Muhammad Ali, boxer and activist, 2005

Muhammad Ali, boxer and activist, 2005 - US President George W. Bush presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil award, to boxer Muhammad Ali in the East Room of the White House 09 November 2005 in Washington, DC.

Arnold Palmer, golfer, 2004