Tiger Woods to earn Medal of Freedom after Masters win, joins star-studded list of athletes

Golfer Tiger Woods will join a long line of decorated athletes when he receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump.
Trump announced his intention to honor Woods with the prestigious award on Twitter. The tweet came just one day after Woods won the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, marking his fifth overall Masters victory and his 15th career major championship. The president did not say exactly when Woods would receive the award.
“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump wrote.
Woods’ win at Augusta marked his first major tournament win in more than a decade. Long considered golf’s most dominant player, the 43-year-old Woods has struggled in recent years amid a series of injuries and personal scandals, including a high-profile divorce and a DUI arrest.
Trump tweeted throughout this year’s Masters Tournament and congratulated Woods shortly after his win.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States’ highest civilian honor. The award recognizes people who have made significant contributions to national interests, world peace and public or private endeavors.
FOX Business breaks down other athletes who have won the award below.
Babe Ruth, MLB legend, 2018
US President Donald Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to baseball legend Babe Ruth, his grandson Thomas Stevens accepting, at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 16, 2018. - The Medal is the highest civilian award of the Unite
Vin Scully, legendary sports broadcaster, 2016
President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vin Scully, Dodgers legendary sportscaster. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Michael Jordan, NBA legend, 2016
President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Michael Jordan, retired pro basketball player, businessman, and principal owner and chairman of the Charlotte Hornets. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Yogi Berra, MLB legend, 2015
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: Larry Berra (L), son of baseball legend Yogi Berra, receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of his father from U.S. President Barack Obama (R) during an East Room ceremony November 24, 2015 at the White Hous
Pat Summit, legendary women's college basketball coach, 2012
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Pat Summit, the all-time winningest coach in NCAA basketball history during the prestigious ceremony that is known as the highest civilian honor bestowed by the President. (Photo by
Billie Jean King, tennis star and gender equality activist, 2009
WASHINGTON - AUGUST 12: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) embraces tennis champion Billie Jean King after presenting her with the Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama presented
Muhammad Ali, boxer and activist, 2005
US President George W. Bush (R) presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil award,to boxer Muhammad Ali in the East Room of the White House 09 November 2005 in Washington, DC. The medal is presented to those who have made c
Arnold Palmer, golfer, 2004
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush (L) shakes hands with US golf legend Arnold Palmer (R) after presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civil award, to Palmer 23 June 2004 at the White House in Washingto
