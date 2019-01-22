The wall won't stop the drug trade: Kennedy

There are two simultaneous and fascinating events playing out right now that center around the President's wall: the partial government shut down and the El Chapo trial.

The President is now using the wall as a selling point to dramatically reduce the amount of drugs, and thus crime, that seep in over the southern border. Which sounds great, but it isn't true. There are plenty of arguments for border security and a cohesive and fair immigration policy, but magically erradicating the Mexican drug trade isn't one of them.

From the El Chapo trial we have learned the creative and endless ways crafty and cash-rich cartels find for moving drugs into the U.S. planes, drones, ocean tankers that offload onto smaller fishing boats, secret compartments in cars and trains, tunnels, and of course the good old fashioned U.S. Postal Service.

A search of sites on the dark web alone shows 92 percent of their illegal drugs come in through your friendly neighborhood post office.

The drug war never worked for more than exacerbating murderous systems that feed an endless American demand while delivering toys and surveillance power to Federal agencies. You know what has worked, cutting into the marijuana trade to the tune of 78 percent?

Legal cannabis border confiscations are down almost 80 percent since 2013, when marijuana dispensaries popped up in several states. When we start having a conversation about the mechanisms for removing substances from the black market, then you can see the cartel stranglehold finally loosen as money is diverted not to empty promises and steel border condoms, but to drug treatment so we can address the demand by bringing the supply into the light.