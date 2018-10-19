The socialist left runs the Democratic Party: Varney

Have I got this completely wrong? I'm watching Democrat presidential hopefuls swing way out there to the left, and I’m thinking, surely America is not going to vote for this.

Kamala Harris, has just announced a free money program. You don't have to do anything, just be there to take it: $500 a month if you make less than $100,000 a year, and $250 a month if you make less than $50,000. You can take it monthly, or in one lump sum annually. I call that vote buying, at your expense.

New Jersey Senator Corey Booker last night suggested that Canada is more American than America. He likes their social welfare policies. He's signed on to Medicare for all (at a cost of trillions) and free public college (at a cost of hundreds of billions). I don't think America is prepared to pay for all this.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on board with the same socialist policies. Forget the DNA test fiasco, look at the money. Senator Warren wants all large public companies to ask the federal government for permission to do business: They wouldn't get that permission unless they meet the senators’ criteria for "proper" business practices. Top down socialism!

Former Vice President Joe Biden may or may not be running, but he is staking out a radical position: He just said President Trump doesn't know what he's doing in foreign policy. Where is he on the caravan? Open the border? Let 'em in, like Angela Merkel let the migrants into Germany and ruined her political standing?

It’s plain to see: The left, the socialist left, runs the Democrat Party. As a refugee from British socialism, I can't believe my adopted country will vote for economic ruin.

Am I wrong? I sure hope not.