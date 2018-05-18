The only collusion was in the Clinton campaign: Corey Lewandowski

“I think the American people are very tired of this long investigation into nothing” said former Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski.

Continue Reading Below

He made the comments to FOX Business’ Kennedy on the one-year anniversary of the Robert Mueller investigation into potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“I think the Mueller team has found very clearly there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” said Lewandowski. “There was no coordination, there was nothing that impacted the election other than Hillary Clinton taking 5 million dollars, giving it to an MI6 spy, who went out and gave it to the Russians to create a false dossier, which allowed that false dossier to be used in a FISA application to spy on an American citizen, on domestic soil, in clear violation of the fourth amendment.”

“That is the only collusion that took place in the campaign. It took place by the losing campaign, the Clinton campaign. They have admitted they spent the 5 million dollars, but there’s still no investigation into that’” added Lewandowski.

When asked if something could be done differently, Lewandowski says, he wouldn’t have brought former campaign manager Paul Manafort on board.

“Paul is a big part of the problem we are faced with, because of his overseas dealings from 10 or 11 or 12 years ago, ‘said Lewandowski. “And that is what he is in trouble for. Paul Manafort isn’t in trouble for anything related to the campaign, but he continuously gets dragged into the campaign conversation unfairly to the President, for work he did overseas in 2005 and 2006.”

Advertisement

Lewandowski says the thing that must be taken into consideration concerning a report from Mueller is when the timing of the report is made public.

“My concern is that it gets written in such a vague manner and it comes out in October that says there was potentially something there that it impacts the outcome of an election for the midterms,” said Lewandowski. “I think that would be very disappointing for the American people, but what we know and I know, there was no collusion.

He says it should come out as soon as possible.