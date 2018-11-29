The Fed frustrates the Dealmaker-in-Chief: Kennedy

The President is fed up! Not with invading marauders or Jim Acosta's hot wind, but with the Federal Reserve. In a wide ranging, verbally impulsive interview with the Washington Post he touched on a common frustration shared by economic Libertarians when he said:

Continue Reading Below

"I am not at all happy with the Fed. I am not at all happy with my choice. … so I'm doing deals, and I'm not being accommodated by the Fed. I'm not happy with the Fed.

They're making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else's brain can ever tell me. … I'm just saying, I'm not happy with the Fed."

Do you know what you can do, or at least strongly suggest to some like minded liberty folk on the links at Mar-a-Lago? End the Fed!

When the Fed raises rates, as they're bound to do by a quarter percent next month for the fourth time this year, it spooks the stock market which has already birthed and popped more bubbles than a porcupine in a soap factory. When rates go up, markets drop. It is a vicious cycle brought on by an unnecessary monopoly that drives deficit spending and inflation as it rests on a foundation of sand and smog.

If no one has the stones to do what is morally and monetarily just by *ending* the Fed, then at least audit the damn thing like Kentuckians Thomas Massie and Rand Paul want to do, so this heartless vampire can dissolve in some much needed sunlight.