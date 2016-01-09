The Cuddly Companions of Varney & Co

If you missed the Westminster Dog show yesterday, you missed out on seeing which dog took home the grand prize as best in show. Her name is Sky and she is wire fox terrier with loads of personality and a beautiful physique. Her winning got the Varney & Co. production team to thinking---why not share and highlight the Company member’s dogs! And when asked about how much each Company member spent on their dogs a month, Stuart said a whopping $30 for his TWO dogs. What? How much would you spend on your dogs? Take the poll on the right side of the site and catch the video above of the segment. Here on Varney & Co. we love dogs. Who’s you’re favorite Company companion?
Charles Payne
Stuart Varney
Nicole Petallides
Elizabeth MacDonald
Justin Mannato