Texas' Trump-themed burger joint draws in tourists

A Donald Trump-themed burger joint in Bellville, Texas, about 50 miles west of Houston, has become a big tourist draw and hit with the locals after opening in 2020, according to a profile this week in the Houston Chronicle.

Roland Beainy, a second-generation Lebanese-American, opened Trump Burger just before the last presidential election, serving meals like the "Trump Tower," which is a 16-ounce burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and "Trump" sauce.

"Being an immigrant from a place where everything is bad and you work for almost $200, you see somebody like him to support the country and get the economy doing better. Me being an entrepreneur, I appreciate what he did," Beainy told the Houston Chronicle.

Every burger comes with "Trump" branded on the bun. The menu also jokingly features a "Biden burger," which is just one ounce of beef for the tall price of $50.99.

Brian Hajek, a resident of deep-red Austin County, which voted nearly 80% for the former president in 2020, told the Houston Chronicle that the restaurant brings in a lot of out-of-towners on a weekly basis.

"I thought they’d be out of business after the elections, but you come here on the weekend, you see a big line of motorcycles, sports cars and antiques and Trump flags," Hajek told the newspaper. "They’re all from out of town."