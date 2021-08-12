Texas officials bus untested migrants all over state at cost of $8G per day: report

Officials in Texas border cities overwhelmed by the number of arriving migrants are sending busloads of migrants to other cities across the state without testing them for the COVID-19 in a desperate attempt to alleviate overcrowding, according to reports.

Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley has been transferring migrants to the border city of Laredo, which in turn has sent several busloads of untested migrants north to Dallas, Austin and Houston, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz told Border Report.

MIGRANTS CROSSING BORDER IN NEW MEXICO ARE INSTRUCTED TO TAKE UBERS AND LYFTS, LOCAL POLICE HELPLESS

Saenz said that the charter buses cost the city of Laredo $8,000 to $10,000 dollars per day and is part of a compromise with the Department of Homeland Security. He said that he hopes FEMA will reimburse the city.

The city has so far sent about 800 migrants north, Laredo spokeswoman Noraida Negron confirmed to the Dallas Morning News.

The migrants being sent throughout the state have not been tested for COVID-19, according to Saenz. Laredo already has a waiting list for hospital beds as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

"These migrants aren’t being tested," he told Border Report. "Border Patrol doesn’t test them. We much less don’t have the infrastructure of testing and quarantining."

As of Wednesday, the city said it has an estimated 824 active coronavirus cases and 82 current hospitalizations.

Migrants are also being bussed from Del Rio to Dallas under the coordination of nonprofit groups, the Morning News reported.

On Friday and Saturday, about 40 to 50 migrants arrived in downtown Dallas each day, Dave Woodyard, executive director of Catholic Charities of Dallas, told the paper.