Texas homicides by illegal immigrants have surpassed 1,200: AG Ken Paxton

Homicidal crimes committed by illegal immigrants have reached over 1,200 in Texas, according to Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“We have a lot of crime. We have over 1,200 homicides, we have thousands of crimes,” the Texas Attorney General told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety keeps a database of crimes associated with illegal immigration.

“So the narrative that is, you know there’s no crime associated with illegal immigration, well that’s just not true,” Paxton said.

P​resident Trump has doubled down on heightened border security suggesting the U.S. has to protect its borders and turn people away.

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents…,” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Paxton said border security can be achieved through a variety of methods that include a wall, a fence, technology or increasing the amount of border agents.

“If we wanted to do this as Americans, we can get that job done,” he said.