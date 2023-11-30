Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Pfizer, alleges pharma giant lied about COVID vaccine efficacy
Paxton's office accused Pfizer of 'unlawfully misrepresenting the effectiveness of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine'
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer, alleging that the pharmaceutical giant lied about the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.
In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, Paxton’s office accused Pfizer of "unlawfully misrepresenting the effectiveness of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and attempting to censor public discussion of the product."
Paxton’s office said Pfizer’s claim that its vaccine possessed 95% efficacy against infection was "highly misleading."
FOX Business has reached out to Pfizer for a response.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.