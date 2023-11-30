Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Pfizer, alleges pharma giant lied about COVID vaccine efficacy

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pfizer, alleging that the pharmaceutical giant lied about the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, Paxton’s office accused Pfizer of "unlawfully misrepresenting the effectiveness of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and attempting to censor public discussion of the product."

Paxton’s office said Pfizer’s claim that its vaccine possessed 95% efficacy against infection was "highly misleading."

FOX Business has reached out to Pfizer for a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.