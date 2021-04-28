Texas AG says White House turned down requests to go inside Donna migrant facility

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday requests to visit the Donna migrant facility in Texas were denied by the White House. Paxton joined "Mornings with Maria" to refute the Biden administration's claims that no one can visit due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

KEN PAXTON: It's a disaster. I've spent a lot of time down here the last couple of days talking to sheriffs that have to deal with this. I've talked to Border Patrol, I've talked to customs and immigration. I've talked to our own state police. And it's a disaster…

And when you go see some of these facilities and you see these kids that are sitting there wondering what's going to happen to them, where are they going? They're all confined together with possibly spreading COVID. It's a disaster.

MARIA BARTIROMO: You try to go visit the Donna facility… What happened when you went there?

PAXTON: So we were turned down…

BARTIROMO: You're the attorney general, and you were turned down?

PAXTON: They do not want me to see the Donna facility. And that's straight from Washington, from officials in Washington that have directed that because of COVID, I shouldn't be allowed into the facility.

…

They don't want you to know what's going on on the border. They don't want you talking to local law enforcement, sheriffs, whoever. They don't want the story out. So they're not going to draw attention to it…

[The President and Vice President] are not going to come here. That's why they don't want reporters. That's why they don't want state officials in their facilities because they don't want us to know what's going on.