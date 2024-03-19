Tennessee bill proposed would require pharmacies to inform customers of lowest prescription prices

A bill proposed in Tennessee aims to offer the cheapest prescription drugs to people in the state by requiring pharmacies to notify customers of the lowest price available for their medications.

House Bill 2897 would require a pharmacy or other authorized dispensing entities to do everything in their power, within reason, to alert their customer of the lowest available cost of a prescription drug before the sale is finished.

The sponsor of the bill, Republican State Rep. Sabi 'Doc' Kumar, said the health system has featured insurers purchasing some pharmacy chains and pharmacy benefit managers while also increasing the price of the medications, according to FOX 17 Nashville.

The bill attempts to prevent patients from paying higher co-pays when they can pay for a cheaper product without using their insurance card.

The proposed legislation also looks to motivate pharmacists to use a software program that will tell them when a medication is available at a lower cost.

"Health care is complex, and it is getting more complex every day," Kumar told FOX 17. "But, we are trying to make the best effort to save Tennesseans as much money as possible on their medications."

In most states, choosing the lower out-of-pocket price for a prescription would not go toward a patient's deductible, but legislation passed last year in Tennessee allows people in the state to apply cash payments to their deductible by contacting their insurance provider.

HB 2897 advanced out of the Health Subcommittee last week and is expected to be heard by the Health Committee on Wednesday. A companion bill is also advancing through the Senate.