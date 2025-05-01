Behind the scenes: Tech titans meet Trump, Apple's Cook praises pro-business policies

The White House released a video Thursday highlighting some behind-the-scenes action from President Donald Trump’s meeting with global AI and technology leaders, including Apple’s Tim Cook and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

During the meeting, Cook indicated that Apple is boosting its own investments domestically expressly because of Trump’s policies, the White House told Fox News Digital.

"The companies represented in this room have collectively announced more than $2 trillion in new investments, and we have a total of close to $8 trillion," Trump told the assembled people in the room, according to the video.

"Also, every new investment, every new factory, and every new job created is a sign of strength in the American economy," he added.

Seen in the video, and at the meeting, were Huang, Cook, Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, and representatives from Johnson & Johnson, Pratt Factories, Altivar and others.

A second film of Cook addressing the assembled business leaders via satellite – since he couldn’t be in Washington on Wednesday – was provided exclusively to Fox News Digital by the White House ahead of its public release.

"I've always said that Apple could only have been created in the United States," Cook said.

"We are a uniquely American company and we care deeply about our impact on this country – that’s why we recently announced plans to spend $5 billion here over the next four years."

Cook also announced expanded corporate footprints in nine states, including Michigan, Texas, North Carolina and Oregon.

"We are also establishing a new factory for advanced AI servers in Texas and expanding our advanced manufacturing fund to help companies invest in America."

"We are proud to create millions of jobs here and to make significant investments to catalyze a new era of advanced manufacturing," Cook said, adding that Apple is working with U.S. companies to source materials for many aspects of its business, including components used in its facial identification software and iPhone glass.

He also praised Trump specifically for his focus in onshoring semiconductor manufacturing and promised Apple’s help in that regard.

"We are excited for the future of American innovation, and we are honored to do our part."

Trump brought about 20 CEOs from the largest global companies investing in the U.S. for more time behind closed doors than the public previously saw, a senior White House official said.

"CEOs from the world’s largest companies are investing billions in the USA because of President Trump’s leadership and policies," said White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers.

"Just as he did in his first term, President Trump is committed to cutting taxes and rolling back regulations that have halted investments for the past four years. Investments are already up 22%, and in the coming days, Americans will see more historic investments, more jobs, and America’s return as the manufacturing powerhouse of the world."

Some of the executives mentioned to Trump that they had never been in the Oval Office or had such direct access to the president.

In addition to discussions on onshoring and deepening U.S. investment, the leaders also chatted about tax cut legislation – while Trump expressed appreciation for their individual investments in the U.S. and said he is looking forward to continuing that trend throughout his tenure.