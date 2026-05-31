Tax-weary Americans flee blue states for Republican-led southern havens

Americans are voting with their feet, leaving high-tax blue states for lower-cost, Republican-led states and reshaping the nation’s economic and political map, according to new Census Bureau data.

As states battle for residents and businesses, low-tax red states are attracting jobs, investment and population growth. Democratic-led states continue relying on higher taxes to fund public services and social programs, even as companies and wealthy residents move elsewhere.

With affordability set to dominate the 2026 midterms, the migration trend points to continued appeal for Republican-backed economic policies, despite Democrats' attempts to pin economic frustrations on President Donald Trump.

If the trend persists, it could also reshape the political landscape, increasing the influence of faster-growing states in both state capitals and Washington.

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Census Bureau data show the nation's highest-tax states are losing residents, while Southern and Sun Belt states continue posting some of the strongest population gains. Seeking lower housing costs, lighter tax burdens and a more affordable cost of living, Americans are increasingly leaving high-cost coastal states that have seen domestic outmigration accelerate in recent years.

The migration shift reflects a broader divide over taxation and government spending.

New York collected more state and local taxes per resident than any other state in fiscal year 2023, at $12,506, according to Census Bureau data. Democratic-led Connecticut, New Jersey and California also ranked among the nation's most heavily taxed states.

Connecticut collected $9,388 in state and local taxes per resident, while New Jersey collected $9,178. Many of those states rely on progressive income tax systems to fund public schools, mass transit and other government services.

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By contrast, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama ranked among the lowest in per-capita tax collections, reflecting a governing philosophy centered on lower taxes and a lighter burden on residents and businesses.

That approach appears to be attracting both people and investment. Several Republican-led states have embraced aggressive tax-cutting strategies aimed at drawing workers, retirees and businesses.

Tennessee has no state income tax, while Arizona recently adopted a flat tax. Mississippi and South Carolina have enacted multi-year tax-cut plans and are pursuing the eventual elimination of their state income taxes altogether.

Supporters of the lower-tax approach argue it has helped drive migration to the South and Sun Belt, particularly as remote work gives Americans more flexibility over where they live and businesses greater freedom over where they invest.

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Critics counter that lower-tax states may struggle to keep pace with infrastructure needs and public services as their populations expand.

As Americans continue voting with their feet, the growing divide between red- and blue-state fiscal models is emerging as one of the nation's defining economic and political fault lines.