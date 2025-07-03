Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Media
Published

Treasury Secretary Bessent tiptoes around Trump's plans for new Fed chair

Bessent addressed his potential candidacy for the top Fed position amid growing pressure on Powell to step down

close
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses U.S. debt management, inflation expectations, Chairman Jerome Powell's fate in the Federal Reserve, deregulation and more during an interview on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: We are laser-focused on bringing debt deficit down

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discusses U.S. debt management, inflation expectations, Chairman Jerome Powell's fate in the Federal Reserve, deregulation and more during an interview on 'Mornings with Maria.'

With more and more pressure being added on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to leave his post, President Donald Trump's Treasury secretary revealed what may be next for the soon-to-be-open role.

When asked on Thursday whether Powell should resign, Secretary Scott Bessent responded that the administration has been adamant about "trying to get waste, fraud and abuse out of the system."

"So, is it healthy for the Fed to get their spending under control, just like everybody else, in this time of belt-tightening and right-sizing the federal government? Sure," Bessent told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria."

NATIONAL DEBT TRACKER: AMERICAN TAXPAYERS (YOU) ARE NOW ON THE HOOK FOR $36,214,482,241,911.14 AS OF 7/2/25

"Do you want to see him resign?" Bartiromo pushed for clarification.

Scott Bessent and Jerome Powell split photo

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he "will go where the president thinks that I am best suited," on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. (Getty Images)

"I want to see the Fed right-size their budget," Bessent responded.

In the latest escalation in the feud between Trump and Powell, the president appeared to call for Powell to resign after the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) alleged Powell gave "deceptive" testimony to Congress.

Trump has expressed frustration with Powell for months for refusing to lower the Fed’s interest rates, which he has said was costing the U.S. a "fortune."

close
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighs in on the 'big, beautiful bill' as it's expected to pass in the House, job creation in the U.S., President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs and more on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Trump's leadership united GOP amid 'big, beautiful bill' vote, Treasury Secretary Bessent says

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent weighs in on the 'big, beautiful bill' as it's expected to pass in the House, job creation in the U.S., President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs and more on 'Mornings with Maria.'

On Monday, Trump sent a note to Powell highlighting how other countries around the world have lower interest rates compared to the U.S., continuing to accuse Powell of keeping rates "artificially high." Then, Trump took to his Truth Social account Wednesday to make it clear Powell "should resign immediately."

Bessent's name has reportedly been floated as a potential Fed chair pick, according to the Wall Street Journal, but he carefully tiptoed around his answers on whether he's considering the switch.

"We have a lot of great candidates for the Federal Reserve. I think I have the best job in Washington. I get to interact with the president. The Cabinet that he's chosen is fantastic, and being part of that Cabinet is the dream of a lifetime for me. But I will go where the president thinks that I am best suited," Bessent said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday during the press briefing that President Donald Trump sent a letter to Fed chair Jerome Powell showing lower interest rates in other nations.  video

Trump sends letter to Fed's Jerome Powell over interest rates

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday during the press briefing that President Donald Trump sent a letter to Fed chair Jerome Powell showing lower interest rates in other nations. 

"I'm not going to reveal private conversations, but I'll tell you, there are a lot of good, strong candidates, and we get to, hopefully, fill two seats next year."

Other public figures currently in the running for the top Fed spot include former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, former World Bank President David Malpass and Fed Governor Christopher Waller.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.