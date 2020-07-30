PR CEO who ransacked Target coronavirus face mask rack breaks silence

The public relations CEO who recorded herself tearing apart a Target face mask display said she is getting help for her mental illness after what she described as a "manic bipolar episode."

"I think mental illness has been really something that has not been addressed as a result of this pandemic," Arizona woman Melissa Rein Lively told USA Today. "Because what happened to me was scary and it changed my life forever. I felt I had absolutely no control over my actions."

Rein Lively told USA Today she lost all her clients from her business, The Brand Consortium PR, and her husband filed for divorce. She spent more than a week in a mental health facility, she said.

"I can absolutely see that how I acted was unbelievably inappropriate not to mention classless and just completely out of character for how I conduct myself, professionally and personally," Rein Lively told USA Today.

In the video, Rein Lively curses and rants about being a White House spokesperson and the conspiracy theory QAnon.

