Politics
Published

Suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting reportedly confessed in Discord chat

Tyler Robinson faces aggravated murder charges and potential death penalty for conservative activist's killing

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., weighs in on the FBI launching an investigation into leftist groups on 'The Evening Edit.' video

GOP rep says there is 'no doubt' Charlie Kirk paid the ultimate price for 'peaceful dialogue'

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., weighs in on the FBI launching an investigation into leftist groups on 'The Evening Edit.'

The suspect accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk appeared to confess to others in an online chat before surrendering to authorities, according to a report in the Washington Post. 

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, wrote to friends on the online platform Discord, "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all this."

A spokesperson for Discord confirmed to FOX Business that the reporting from the Post detailing Discord messages where suspected shooter Tyler Robinson appears to take responsibility for Charlie Kirk’s killing is accurate. 

Charlie Kirk with mic

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk debates with CSUN students during his American Comeback tour stop at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on March 6, 2025. (Photo by Benjamin Hanson / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by BENJAMIN HANSON/Middle East Images (Getty Images / Getty Images)

CHARLIE KIRK'S SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS GAIN MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS, SUBSCRIBERS SINCE ASSASSINATION

According to the report, the message was sent on Thursday night, approximately two hours before officials took Robinson into custody. Discord provided authorities with a copy of the message with the confession, according to the report. 

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said Tyler Robinson is being charged with several counts, including aggravated murder. 

Gray highlighted ideological motives, with Robinson’s family and his own statements pointing to growing political radicalization. Robinson had voiced opposition to Kirk, accusing him of spreading hate, and left behind a note declaring his intent to kill Kirk. 

Tyler Robinson booking photos

The booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspected in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Utah Gov. Spencer Cox / Fox News)

TURNING POINT USA SAYS INTEREST IN WORKING AT THE ORGANIZATION SURGED AFTER CHARLIE KIRK’S DEATH

His mother said Robinson "had become more political… more pro-gay and trans rights oriented," Gray said. 

Gray also revealed a conversation that happened before the shooting where Robinson called UVU a "stupid venue" for Kirk’s event and accused Kirk of "spreading hate."

Tyler Robinson's roommate, Lance Twiggs, a biological male who identified as transgender who was in a romantic relationship with Robinson, provided evidence including a series of text messages from Robinson on September 10, 2025.

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, at Utah Valley University on September 10.

OREM, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Photo by Trent Ne (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

In one exchange, Twiggs asked Robinson why he did it. Robinson replied, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence. Going to attempt to retrieve it again, hopefully they have moved on. I haven’t seen anything about them finding it."

CHARLIE KIRK BOOKS, PODCAST TOP CHARTS FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION

When asked how long he had planned the shooting, Robinson said it was "a bit over a week."

Gray announced that he intends to seek the death penalty in the case against Robinson.

FOX News' Stepheny Price , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.