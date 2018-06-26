Supreme Court travel ban decision gives Trump 'unfettered' authority: Judge Nap

Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, on Tuesday told FOX Business that the travel ban decision gives President Trump “unfettered” authority to enforce travel restrictions on some Muslim countries.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld Trump’s controversial travel ban on people from some Muslim-majority nations.

Judge Napolitano told Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” Trump can begin enforcing the order at all points of entry around the United States Tuesday afternoon.

The decision, handed down by a five-to-four majority, is the first major ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Trump reacted to the decision in a tweet that stated “SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!”