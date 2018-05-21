Watch Live: President Trump participates in swearing-in of CIA Director Gina Haspel

Supreme Court OKs company bans on workers' class-action suits

People visit the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017, as justices issued their final rulings for the term, in Washington. The high court is letting a limited version of the Trump administration ban on travel from six mostly Muslim coun

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a blow to the rights of workers on Monday by allowing companies to require them to sign away their ability to bring class-action claims against management, agreements already in place for about 25 million employees.

The justices, in a 5-4 ruling with the court’s conservatives in the majority, endorsed the legality of the growing practice by companies to compel workers to sign arbitration agreements waiving their right to bring class-action claims on issues such as overtime wages or gender-based pay disparities either in court or before private arbitrators.