Supreme Court blocking Biden OSHA vaccine mandate a 'win' for freedom: Florida AG

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody reacted to the Supreme Court blocking President Biden's federal worker vaccine mandate on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, calling the decision "a win" for not only freedom but employees and employers alike.

BIDEN ADMIN HANDED BIGGEST BLOW YET TO COVID VACCINE MANDATE

ASHLEY MOODY: The court said this was like taking a blunt instrument and trying to enact health care policy on a wide-scale basis, using the excuse that you're trying to protect a workplace…

This was a win, not just for freedom… This was a win for the millions of employees that were desperately trying to hold on to their health care autonomy, and for the employers that were going to be faced, really, with another tax, billions in compliance cost. So we are praising the Supreme Court's decision as to that mandate. It was spot on.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW