Super Tuesday results show brokered Democratic convention is likely: Former NYSE chairman

For former New York Stock Exchange chairman and CEO, Dick Grasso says Super Tuesday results are pointing to one critical outcome.

"It's clear, if this continues, that none of the candidates are going to get the 1,991 votes that are necessary in the first round of the convention which means Michael [Bloomberg's] strategy has worked beautifully," Grasso said on FOX Business Tuesday night. "It will go to a brokered convention and all hell will break loose."

While he doesn't think Bloomberg is going to be the beneficiary of a brokered convention, Grasso believes the billionaire entering the race took "the wind out of Sen. [Bernie] Sanders' sails."

As to who might benefit from a brokered convention, Grasso felt one person specifically might throw their hat into the ring.

"Hillary [Clinton] is not out," Grasso noted. "You go to a brokered convention? Hillary is going to jump in" he predicts.

Democratic National Committee officials previously clarified a candidate needs 1,991 delegates during the Democratic National Convention's first ballot in order to gain the party's nomination.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for July 13 through 16.

