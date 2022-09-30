'Subpoenas are coming' on alleged FBI misconduct when GOP takes back Congress, Rep. Stefanik says

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., fiercely criticized the FBI for their alleged "purge" of conservative whistleblowers, arguing the agency has become "politicized" by Democrats and will be held accountable.

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: The FBI has been weaponized and politicized to go after Democrats' political opponents. And, of course, most recently, the most recently, the outrageous raid of Mar-a-Lago targeting President Biden's most likely 2024 opponent. And that, of course, is President Donald Trump. There have been over 14 whistleblowers that have reached out to House Republicans, specifically Ranking Member Jim Jordan, our leading Republican on the Judiciary Committee, saying that the FBI is targeting conservatives internally… So, again, this is politicization. This is trying to continue the Democrats' narrative and the FBI is not doing their job. I will tell you, in a House Republican majority, Maria, the subpoenas are coming. Jim Jordan has already requested Attorney General Merrick Garland preserve the documents and they will be called to testify because we will ensure that the FBI is accountable to the American people.

There should be resignations at the top. I believe Christopher Wray should resign for a number of reasons. And it even goes to a local level. We've seen the FBI refuse to provide transparency for a deadly limousine crash in my district where the owner of the limousine company was a long-time FBI informant. So at the local level, there's a lot of accountability. But also at the top, obviously, it comes from the top, and they continue to stick their head in the sand, and they continue to politicize this.

REPUBLICANS HAVE NO STRATEGIC PLAN TO 'DO BATTLE' AGAINST POLITICIZED FBI, SAYS FORMER SPECIAL AGENT

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: