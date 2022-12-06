Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION

Student loan forgiveness approvals erroneously sent to applicants: reports

A federal contractor mistakenly sent emails to millions of student loan borrowers, informing them of their approval into the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program.

Millions of student loan borrowers who applied for student-debt relief under a program from the Biden Administration were wrongfully informed last month that their applications were approved, according to reports.

U.S. Department of Education contractor Accenture, which sent the letters out, told Fox Television Stations that applicants were erroneously emailed about the approvals on Nov. 22 and 23.

President Joe Biden unions economics

President Joe Biden has hit roadblocks with his student loan debt relief effort. (Fox News / Fox News)

"Accenture Federal Services regrets the human error that led to an email being sent to a number for student loan debt relief applicants with an inaccurate subject line," an Accenture spokesperson told Fox Television Stations. "Working closely with the Department, Accenture Federal Services is reviewing quality control measures to support accurate and timely communications to applicants in the Student Loan Debt Relief Program."

FEDERAL STUDENT LOAN DEBT STILL BURDENSOME FOR BORROWERS DESPITE RELIEF, SURVEY SAYS

Those communications, Fox Station WTTG in Washington, D.C. reported, would be going out within the next few days.

President Biden’s student loan debt relief program hit a few roadblocks recently as courts have ruled that the program is unlawful.

Student protest student loans

Activists have encouraged President Joe Biden to move forward with student-debt relief. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Biden’s handout intends to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans per borrow and double that for PELL grant recipients, but it will remain on hold after the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Biden Administration’s request to lift a stay put on the program by a lower district court in Texas.

SUPREME COURT TO HEAR ARGUMENTS ON BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS PLAN NEXT YEAR

Court documents filed on Nov. 30 show a three-judge panel unanimously chose not to override the decision by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman on Nov. 10, which called the student loan handouts unlawful and temporarily suspend it.

The New Orleans court did choose, however, to expedite the case in its docket to the "next available" oral argument.

WTTG reported that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has sent emails to applicants notifying them whether they are eligible for relief under the plan or not.

But also in that letter, Cardona addresses the lawsuits filed against the program, which have blocked the ability to discharge the debt relief.

"We believe strongly that the lawsuits are meritless, and the Department of Justice has appealed on our behalf," Cardona said.

