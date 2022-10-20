Stuart Varney’s message to Democrats: You can’t walk away from two years of failed policy

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Democrats "scrambling" as they face what he believes will be an "imminent defeat" in the midterm elections, arguing the Left must take ownership of and "stand on what they've done" during his latest "My Take," Thursday.

STUART VARNEY: J.B. Pritzker is the billionaire Democrat Governor of Illinois. Four years ago, his campaign vehemently opposed school choice.

He received overwhelming support from the teachers' union. Of course, he did: public schools can't handle competition.

But now, right before the election, he's come out in favor of school choice! It’s almost laughable. He sent his own children to private school and condemns public school children to widespread failure.

Now he's done a 180.

We're seeing this from Democrats across the country. At the last minute, facing imminent defeat, they're scrambling.

Speaker Pelosi now says we really must secure the border.

Where've you been for the last two years?

The president releases oil from the reserve, two weeks after the White House said he wouldn't.

He says it’s not politically motivated. But he does it right before the elections.

Democrat candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, now says he never wanted to empty the prisons.

But he did. He said it 14 times on tape!

Democrat candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke, says he never advocated defunding the police. But he did.

Karl Rove points out these reversals in a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled "Democrats run for the memory hole!"

I don't think it works. You can't walk away from two years of failed policy. You've got to stand on what you've done.