Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Stuart Varney’s message to Democrats: You can’t walk away from two years of failed policy

Inflation remains key issues for voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections

close
FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Democrats across the country are 'scrambling' as midterm elections near. video

Stuart Varney’s message to Democrats: You can’t walk away from two years of failed policy

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Democrats across the country are 'scrambling' as midterm elections near.

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Democrats "scrambling" as they face what he believes will be an "imminent defeat" in the midterm elections, arguing the Left must take ownership of and "stand on what they've done" during his latest "My Take," Thursday.

STUART VARNEY: J.B. Pritzker is the billionaire Democrat Governor of Illinois. Four years ago, his campaign vehemently opposed school choice.

He received overwhelming support from the teachers' union. Of course, he did: public schools can't handle competition.

But now, right before the election, he's come out in favor of school choice! It’s almost laughable. He sent his own children to private school and condemns public school children to widespread failure. 

Now he's done a 180.

REPUBLICANS INCHING CLOSER TO 'WAVE ELECTION' IN NOVEMBER, FORMER CLINTON POLLSTER SAYS

Stuart Varney on Democrats' agenda

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the Democrats policies ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. (Fox News)

We're seeing this from Democrats across the country. At the last minute, facing imminent defeat, they're scrambling.

Speaker Pelosi now says we really must secure the border

Where've you been for the last two years?

The president releases oil from the reserve, two weeks after the White House said he wouldn't. 

He says it’s not politically motivated. But he does it right before the elections.

BIDEN DEFENDS US OIL RESERVE RELEASE TO FIGHT RISING GAS PRICES BEFORE MIDTERMS: 'NOT POLITICALLY MOTIVATED' 

Democrat candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, now says he never wanted to empty the prisons. 

But he did. He said it 14 times on tape!

Democrat candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke, says he never advocated defunding the police. But he did.

Karl Rove points out these reversals in a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled "Democrats run for the memory hole!"

I don't think it works. You can't walk away from two years of failed policy. You've got to stand on what you've done.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP