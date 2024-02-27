Stuart Varney: We’ve reached a ‘turning point’ on sanctuary cities

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley who was allegedly killed by Venezuelan migrant Jose Ibarra, arguing the Athens, Georgia nursing student would likely be alive today if there were no such things as an open border or sanctuary cities.

STUART VARNEY: A wave of criminality, allegedly by migrants.

The massive numbers involved, over 7 million since Biden took office.

The extraordinary cost of taking care of them all.

We are now seeing a real backlash to all of this. We've reached a turning point.

I'm tempted to say the sanctuary city movement is about to collapse. Cracks are appearing.

The mayor of New York just called for a modification to the sanctuary laws.

He wants migrant criminals to be turned over to ICE and deported. That is a complete reversal.

Then there is the extreme backlash against Biden's open border as it relates to the murder of a 22-year-old nursing student in Athens, Georgia.

The alleged murderer is a migrant from Venezuela who entered the country through El Paso.

He was later arrested in New York and was accused of endangering a child.

He was released. New York is a sanctuary city.

In Georgia, outrage. The authorities in Athens had encouraged migrants.

In 2018, the local sheriff was forced to stop holding them in jail. That stopped ICE from coming to get them.

The mayor said, "Undocumented people should feel welcome and comfortable." That's over.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp blames Biden's failure to secure the border.

Republican Mike Collins, who represents Athens, says, "The blood of Laken Riley is on the hands of Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas."

Donald Trump calls the alleged killer a "monster."

The murder, along with scenes of violent crime splashed across local news, has produced a sea change in public opinion.

Times are changing. You can't have mayhem on the streets and expect to just take it in stride.

Think of it this way.

If there was no such thing as an open border or a sanctuary city, Laken Riley would likely be alive today, because the alleged killer would not be here.

He'd be in Venezuela.

