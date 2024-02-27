Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: We’ve reached a ‘turning point’ on sanctuary cities

Laken Riley's murder caused a sea change in public opinion over sanctuary policy, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues the sanctuary city movement is starting to collapse after the alleged murder of Laken Riley by a Venezuelan migrant. video

Stuart Varney: Laken Riley would be alive if sanctuary cities didn't exist

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues the sanctuary city movement is starting to collapse after the alleged murder of Laken Riley by a Venezuelan migrant.

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley who was allegedly killed by Venezuelan migrant Jose Ibarra, arguing the Athens, Georgia nursing student would likely be alive today if there were no such things as an open border or sanctuary cities.

STUART VARNEY: A wave of criminality, allegedly by migrants. 

The massive numbers involved, over 7 million since Biden took office

LIBERAL CITY MAYORS FEEL THE HEAT AS SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES BRING HEAVY COSTS

The extraordinary cost of taking care of them all. 

Adams Migrants

Eric Adams and migrants outside the Roosevelt hotel in New York (Getty Images)

We are now seeing a real backlash to all of this. We've reached a turning point.

I'm tempted to say the sanctuary city movement is about to collapse. Cracks are appearing. 

The mayor of New York just called for a modification to the sanctuary laws

DEMOCRATS WANT YOU TO PAY FOR THEIR SANCTUARY SINS: VARNEY

He wants migrant criminals to be turned over to ICE and deported. That is a complete reversal.

Then there is the extreme backlash against Biden's open border as it relates to the murder of a 22-year-old nursing student in Athens, Georgia. 

The alleged murderer is a migrant from Venezuela who entered the country through El Paso. 

Laken Riley

University of Georgia murder suspect Jose Ibarra lived within a five-minute walk of the approximate scene where he allegedly murdered 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley on Feb. 22. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital/ Laken Riley/ Jose Ibarra)

He was later arrested in New York and was accused of endangering a child. 

He was released. New York is a sanctuary city.

In Georgia, outrage. The authorities in Athens had encouraged migrants. 

SUSPECT IN LAKEN RILEY'S DEATH ACCUSED OF ‘DISFIGURING’ SKULL: AFFIDAVIT

In 2018, the local sheriff was forced to stop holding them in jail. That stopped ICE from coming to get them. 

The mayor said, "Undocumented people should feel welcome and comfortable." That's over. 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp blames Biden's failure to secure the border

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Democrats would rather blame Republicans for Bidens open border than risk losing a bailout. video

Stuart Varney: Democrat-run cities are paying a heavy price for sanctuary policies

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Democrats would rather blame Republicans for Bidens open border than risk losing a bailout.

Republican Mike Collins, who represents Athens, says, "The blood of Laken Riley is on the hands of Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas." 

Donald Trump calls the alleged killer a "monster."

The murder, along with scenes of violent crime splashed across local news, has produced a sea change in public opinion.

LAKEN RILEY MURDER IGNITES DEMAND TO HIRE MORE CBP AGENTS

Times are changing. You can't have mayhem on the streets and expect to just take it in stride.

close
FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell and former Home Depot CEO and former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli discuss the U.S. border crisis. video

Could illegal immigration be reduced by barring federal funds to sanctuary cities, states?

FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell and former Home Depot CEO and former Chrysler CEO Bob Nardelli discuss the U.S. border crisis.

Think of it this way.

If there was no such thing as an open border or a sanctuary city, Laken Riley would likely be alive today, because the alleged killer would not be here. 

He'd be in Venezuela.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE