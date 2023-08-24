Stuart Varney issues warning over Russia: 'A superpower in abject disarray is a dangerous thing'

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the potential world-changing events unfolding in Russia after mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was reportedly killed in a plane crash. The host warned that, while the U.S. is focused on the GOP primary debate and Trump indictments, there is a superpower in disarray, and that's a dangerous thing.

STUART VARNEY: The debate, Donald Trump's booking, Biden's frailty, yes, they dominate the news.

Fair enough. Our future is at stake.

Don't ignore the events in Russia. Dramatic, and potentially world-changing.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly been killed in a plane crash.

He's the mercenary leader who led a revolt against Putin.

Odds are it was an assassination, as The Wall Street Journal puts it, Putin "will kill anyone who stands in his way."

Lest we forget, Russia is a superpower, armed with thousands of nukes.

It has started a war with Ukraine that has upended the world order.

The killing of Prigozhin reveals a superpower in abject disarray, and that's not good.

Thousands of troops signed up as mercenaries, to fight in Ukraine and Africa.

Who do they fight for now? And where do they go?

Russia's army is not doing well and is not likely to do much better in the future.

Russia's economy is sinking fast.

I wonder if Xi Jinping has second thoughts about China's relationship with Russia.

He should because he's backed a loser, and he has big trouble with his own economy.

So when you check out the sound bites from the debate, and you see Trump appear at the Fulton County jail today, bear in mind the drama in Russia.

A superpower in abject disarray is a dangerous thing.

