Varney: Trump's Colorado case shows how far Democrats will go

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney condemned Democrats for trying to remove Donald Trump from Colorado's primary ballot under the 14th Amendment for "insurrection" for inciting the January 6th Capitol riot.

STUART VARNEY: The Democrats claim to be defending democracy.

They've orchestrated a series of legal charges against Donald Trump designed to tie up and ruin his presidential campaign.

The most blatant is the case that is being argued in the Supreme Court right now.

Four judges, all Democrat appointees, are trying to keep Trump off the ballot in Colorado.

How do you support democracy when you're telling voters they are not allowed to vote for the leading Republican candidate?

The Democrats say Trump led an insurrection on January 6th and that disqualifies him.

The Supreme Court has never heard a case like this.

It goes back to 1868 when the constitution was changed to prevent former confederates from holding office.

This is such a stretch.

It shows how the Democrats are prepared to pull out all the legal stops to beat the hated Donald Trump.

Trump's lawyers make three points. First, January 6th was not an insurrection.

Second, the section of the constitution blocking insurrectionists does not apply to the president.

Third, even if it was an insurrection, Trump did not engage in it.

Trump himself says courts and election officials should not take away the right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Even top Democrats, like David Axelrod, say you just can't kick a presidential candidate off the ballot.

Have you stopped to think about what happens if the Colorado Trump veto stands?

Let's just say the outrage would be palpable.

We are likely to get a quick decision because 15 states hold primaries on Super Tuesday next month.

We need to know if Trump is in or out.

I would like to see a unanimous decision, striking down Colorado's Trump exclusion.

That would send a strong message to Democrats.

You can't uphold democracy by kicking Biden's main opponent off the ballot.

