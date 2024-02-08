Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Trump's Colorado case shows how far Democrats will go

Democrats can't claim to 'defend democracy' and kick Biden's main opponent off the ballot, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Democrats ploy to remove Trump from Colorado's primary ballot counters their ‘defend democracy’ principles.

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney condemned Democrats for trying to remove Donald Trump from Colorado's primary ballot under the 14th Amendment for "insurrection" for inciting the January 6th Capitol riot.

STUART VARNEY: The Democrats claim to be defending democracy. 

They've orchestrated a series of legal charges against Donald Trump designed to tie up and ruin his presidential campaign. 

SUPREME COURT HEARS TRUMP BALLOT ORAL ARGUMENTS

The most blatant is the case that is being argued in the Supreme Court right now. 

Trump Supreme Court

MoveOn members hold signs that read "Disqualify Trump" during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on February 01, 2024, in Washington, DC. 

Four judges, all Democrat appointees, are trying to keep Trump off the ballot in Colorado. 

How do you support democracy when you're telling voters they are not allowed to vote for the leading Republican candidate?

The Democrats say Trump led an insurrection on January 6th and that disqualifies him. 

SUPREME COURT TO DECIDE IF TRUMP IS BANNED FROM COLORADO IN HISTORIC CASE

The Supreme Court has never heard a case like this. 

It goes back to 1868 when the constitution was changed to prevent former confederates from holding office.

This is such a stretch. 

Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow reacts to economist Harry Dent saying that the ‘biggest crash of our lifetime’ is coming in 2024 and Colorado’s Supreme Court banning Trump from the presidential ballot.

It shows how the Democrats are prepared to pull out all the legal stops to beat the hated Donald Trump.

Trump's lawyers make three points. First, January 6th was not an insurrection.

Second, the section of the constitution blocking insurrectionists does not apply to the president.

WHAT IS THE INSURRECTION ACT?

Third, even if it was an insurrection, Trump did not engage in it.

Trump himself says courts and election officials should not take away the right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Even top Democrats, like David Axelrod, say you just can't kick a presidential candidate off the ballot.

Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Have you stopped to think about what happens if the Colorado Trump veto stands?

Let's just say the outrage would be palpable.

We are likely to get a quick decision because 15 states hold primaries on Super Tuesday next month. 

COLORADO GOP ASKING SUPREME COURT TO OVERTURN RULING DISQUALIFYING TRUMP FROM 2024 BALLOT

We need to know if Trump is in or out.

I would like to see a unanimous decision, striking down Colorado's Trump exclusion.

Harvard University law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz explains why Colorados removal of Trump on the 2024 ballot is unconstitutional.

That would send a strong message to Democrats. 

You can't uphold democracy by kicking Biden's main opponent off the ballot.  

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE 