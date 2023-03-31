Stuart Varney: Trump indictment is a 'deliberate distraction' to keep him out of power

During his "My Take," Friday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney blasted the indictment of Donald Trump, arguing the charges are politically motivated and a calculated attempt by Democrats to divert attention away from Biden's "chronic failures."

STUART VARNEY: Just imagine for a moment that you are a tourist, visiting America for the first time. You land at JFK in New York, or LAX, or O'Hare in Chicago, or San Francisco, or Philadelphia.

What do you see when you take your Uber into town? You see a third-world country. The homeless camped out in filthy tent cities. You're on your guard against violent criminals, and everywhere there are drugs. Whether it's the smell of marijuana or the fentanyl addict nodding out on the sidewalk, and then you watch the news. What do you see?

A former president was indicted.

Indicted by a Trump-hating district attorney, stretching and bending the law to "get" a political opponent.

Again, it's third-world stuff.

That's what happens in authoritarian countries. Arrest a former leader to keep him or her out of power forever. That's what's happening here.

Think this through. If there's a trial, it will likely take place just as the primaries and debates get started. Imagine that.

Cameras are not allowed in NY courts, but the Democrats would love to see Trump on TV in the dock. They'll ask the judge to ok prime-time hearings.

If there is a trial, televised or not, will Trump get a fair hearing in a city that voted 85% against him?

The whole thing is a deliberate distraction. The rabid Trump haters get their chance to rant, and the Democrats get to divert attention from Biden's chronic failures.

The Third World that tourists see when they come to this country, is the result of Biden's policies. Instead of defending those failures, they want to run against an indicted Donald Trump.

A precedent has been set. What a shame that we're taking our cue from some third-world dictatorship.

