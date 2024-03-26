Stuart Varney: Trump exposed Biden's 'lawfare' tactics

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed Trump's ability to spin a "difficult situation" into his political advantage, citing how the 45th president was able to turn Monday's remarks about his civil fraud case into a speech about Biden's cognitive decline.

STUART VARNEY: Donald Trump is very good at politics.

Sure, he expresses himself in sometimes unfortunate ways, but he has a way of framing the debate in an easy-to-understand language.

He knows how to make a point, and he knows how to use a situation to his advantage.

Case in point, his brief statements Monday after he won a lower bond for his fraud trial, and more time to pay.

Talking about the case, he said, "This is all done by the Democratic Party, and it's all done by Biden and his group."

He's pointing out that a Democratic attorney general, in a Democratic state, before a Democratic judge, with a Democratic president's approval, went after the Republican presidential candidate in the middle of an election.

Can you say political prosecution?

He went on to say Biden doesn't know what's happening. He's making the point that Biden is in cognitive decline.

That's a very big issue in this election and Trump squeezed it into his courtroom statement.

Taking advantage of what was supposed to be a difficult situation, he turned it into a sharp-edged attack on Biden's age.

The cameras were rolling. He had the country's attention.

With a couple of sentences, he turned a courtroom win into a Biden defeat.

There are signs it’s working.

A Politico poll showed if Trump was convicted in Alvin Bragg's criminal prosecution, four times as many Republicans said it would make them more likely to support him than less likely.

Trump has exposed Biden's use of the courts as a weapon in the election.

Just who is helping democracy?

